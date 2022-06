Share · View all patches · Build 8867237 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Today's the day! The Beta for Jasper Vice is officially available. Containing Level 1 of 3.

Theoretically the game is feature-complete, and now just needs a lot of tweaks and polish. Most noticeably Jaspers' jump animation... yeah... that thing gives me headaches.

Anyways, I'll keep this short. Go play it!