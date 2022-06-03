Rockets and Accessibility Part 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We added 3 rocket launcher variations and made a lot of changes to the gameplay. All vehicles with cards now only use Red Cards, swords now don't use ammo and modules now don't cause fire damage forever.



Rocket Launcher - Reload for 3 seconds after shoot 4 Rockets

Rocket Charger - Charge up to 4 Rockets to shoot all at same time.

Missile Launcher - Shoot 1 big Rocket but has only 4 ammo, Legendary.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Changed all vehicle with Cards to use only Red Cards.

Added 3 new weapon: Rocket Launcher, Rocket Charger and Missile Launcher.

Changed all melee weapons to not use ammo.

Add new enemy vehicle camera.

Standard Ship now only have 2 cards.

Module now don't cause fire damage forever, only 5 times.

Shop now don't repeat upgrades.

Fixes