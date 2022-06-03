Rockets and Accessibility Part 1

We added 3 rocket launcher variations and made a lot of changes to the gameplay. All vehicles with cards now only use Red Cards, swords now don't use ammo and modules now don't cause fire damage forever.
Rocket Launcher - Reload for 3 seconds after shoot 4 Rockets
Rocket Charger - Charge up to 4 Rockets to shoot all at same time.
Missile Launcher - Shoot 1 big Rocket but has only 4 ammo, Legendary.
Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Changed all vehicle with Cards to use only Red Cards.
- Added 3 new weapon: Rocket Launcher, Rocket Charger and Missile Launcher.
- Changed all melee weapons to not use ammo.
- Add new enemy vehicle camera.
- Standard Ship now only have 2 cards.
- Module now don't cause fire damage forever, only 5 times.
- Shop now don't repeat upgrades.
Fixes
- Attempt to fix bug with camera goin first person.
Changed depots in beta branch