No Captain Allowed! update for 3 June 2022

Rockets and Accessibility Part 1

We added 3 rocket launcher variations and made a lot of changes to the gameplay. All vehicles with cards now only use Red Cards, swords now don't use ammo and modules now don't cause fire damage forever.

Rocket Launcher - Reload for 3 seconds after shoot 4 Rockets

Rocket Charger - Charge up to 4 Rockets to shoot all at same time.

Missile Launcher - Shoot 1 big Rocket but has only 4 ammo, Legendary.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Changed all vehicle with Cards to use only Red Cards.
  • Added 3 new weapon: Rocket Launcher, Rocket Charger and Missile Launcher.
  • Changed all melee weapons to not use ammo.
  • Add new enemy vehicle camera.
  • Standard Ship now only have 2 cards.
  • Module now don't cause fire damage forever, only 5 times.
  • Shop now don't repeat upgrades.

Fixes

  • Attempt to fix bug with camera goin first person.

