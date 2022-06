Share · View all patches · Build 8867200 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

AHOU Vikings!

Few weeks ago, we've announced you the next Ragnarock RAID featuring one of the biggest music festival on the planet : HELLFEST

We'll be showing you more content about this upcoming RAID during the Upload VR Showcase.

So book your June 9, because we will be there to make an exciting announcement about Ragnarock!

We'll also share these informations on our socials :

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Have a nice day and see you soon!

AHOU