Build 8867193 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Popped in some requested changes:

On the victory screen, leaderboards and histograms are now visible.

Fixed a bug where histograms sometimes highlighted bars for unfinished levels.

Leaderboard changes are a bit fiddly! It seems fine with my testing, but let me know if there are any problems.