Night Racer update for 3 June 2022

Night Racer Update 1.0.7

Our team is excited to bring a brand new surprise to you. The brand new vehicle vehicle that storms and rams it's way into Night Racer is the Big Bad Bulldozer. Try it out by purchasing our Ultimate Car Pack DLC now.

Patch Notes

  • Added the Big Bull to the game
  • Fixed a few UI related issues
  • Fixed the controller UI navigation issue
  • Fixed an issue with the players playing on the Switch Pro controller

We've got big surprises coming soon. So keep an eye on the game.

