ENGAGE update for 4 June 2022

ENGAGE v2.2.3

NEW

Avatars

o Added skin tone picker in the My Face tool so that users can override the automatic skin tone selection.

IMPROVED

Avatars

o Improved the automatic skin tone selection and neck to body transition for avatars that use My Face.

