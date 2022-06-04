ENGAGE v2.2.3

NEW
Avatars
o Added skin tone picker in the My Face tool so that users can override the automatic skin tone selection.
IMPROVED
Avatars
o Improved the automatic skin tone selection and neck to body transition for avatars that use My Face.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
o Added skin tone picker in the My Face tool so that users can override the automatic skin tone selection.
o Improved the automatic skin tone selection and neck to body transition for avatars that use My Face.
Changed files in this update