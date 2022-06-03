3.22.11.0 Update Notes

Kuwait's final update is here! The monuments on Boubyan Island have finally charged up to power the main obelisk. Play today to discover (and promptly escape) the outlands.



Watch the Kuwait Escaping Outlands Trailer Here

To host a server running the map add its workshop file ID (2483365750) to the File_IDs list in WorkshopDownloadConfig.json, and set the map to Kuwait in Commands.dat.

Two challenging new achievements with free rare items have been added in a final questline:

For the next two weeks a variety of exclusive new free items will be dropping:

This project was created by Animatic and NSTM. If you enjoy the map and would like to support them, consider checking out their Kuwait-themed bundles on the Stockpile:

Private Eye Bundle

Mythical Palm Nights Bundle

Assorted Accessories Bundle

Watch the Escaping Outlands Cosmetics Trailer Here

These bundles from the initial launch of Kuwait are also still available:

Assorted Hats Bundle

Divine Duneman Bundle

Letterman Bundle

Watch the Original Kuwait Trailer Here

Biohazard Zombie Plush:

We have collaborated with Makeship to bring the Biohazard Zombie to life in the form of a limited-edition collectible plush toy!

You can order this lovable monster from the Makeship campaign here:

View Unturned Biohazard Zombie Plush on Makeship

To produce them we need to reach the funding goal of 200 orders before the campaign ends on June 24th. Everyone will be refunded if the 200 mark is not achieved.

View Makeship FAQ

Base Game Changelog:

Added:

"Projection Ratio Coefficient" option for "Focal Length" sensitivity scaling.

Terrain editor hotkeys to switch active tab.

Changed:

Updated Unity from 2019.4.38f1 to 2020.4.34f1.

Always load english text as fallback.

Vanilla ban command also bans player HWID.

Fixed: