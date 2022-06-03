 Skip to content

Onirism update for 3 June 2022

FALLEN PEAKS Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone ! We have a new Tales map for you this time !

Fallen Peaks

Play as the elite Corporation agents Ash, Ludvig, William and Mabel and try to survive the Nightmare in the town of Pinewood !

  • Reworked Ash, William and Ludvig design
  • Nine is now a support NPC
  • Tales enemy spawn system changed, you will no longer need to look for the last enemy as they will now respawn near the player if you are far enough
  • Tales enemy pathfinding was improved

MISC CHANGES:

  • New sprinting animations

  • Player is now able to sprint and long jump while aiming

  • Player is now able to go prone without jumping first

  • Player can now crawl foward and backward while prone

  • Player can press the crouch button again to get up

  • Prone roll no longer consume Stamina, but no longer have immunity frames

  • Prone is now considered sneaking, and you can go from prone to sneak without breaking stealth

  • Changed the model for the Trench gun, 1911 pistol and Uberbubbler

  • Fixed issues with the Nightmare portal in the Canyon

  • Fixed some exploits in the Canyon

  • Fixed issues with Catastrophe of the Moon

