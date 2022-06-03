FALLEN PEAKS Update

Hi everyone ! We have a new Tales map for you this time !
Fallen Peaks
Play as the elite Corporation agents Ash, Ludvig, William and Mabel and try to survive the Nightmare in the town of Pinewood !
- Reworked Ash, William and Ludvig design
- Nine is now a support NPC
- Tales enemy spawn system changed, you will no longer need to look for the last enemy as they will now respawn near the player if you are far enough
- Tales enemy pathfinding was improved
MISC CHANGES:
-
New sprinting animations
-
Player is now able to sprint and long jump while aiming
-
Player is now able to go prone without jumping first
-
Player can now crawl foward and backward while prone
-
Player can press the crouch button again to get up
-
Prone roll no longer consume Stamina, but no longer have immunity frames
-
Prone is now considered sneaking, and you can go from prone to sneak without breaking stealth
-
Changed the model for the Trench gun, 1911 pistol and Uberbubbler
-
Fixed issues with the Nightmare portal in the Canyon
-
Fixed some exploits in the Canyon
-
Fixed issues with Catastrophe of the Moon
Changed files in this update