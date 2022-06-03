FALLEN PEAKS Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8866947 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 14:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone ! We have a new Tales map for you this time !

Fallen Peaks

Play as the elite Corporation agents Ash, Ludvig, William and Mabel and try to survive the Nightmare in the town of Pinewood !

Reworked Ash, William and Ludvig design

Nine is now a support NPC

Tales enemy spawn system changed, you will no longer need to look for the last enemy as they will now respawn near the player if you are far enough

Tales enemy pathfinding was improved

MISC CHANGES: