1.36 release!

NEW CARDS
Rimargaal’s Breath
Frostbearer
BUFFS
Bladestar
- Damage 100 > 110
Bladestar got nerfed a bit too hard, so now we are slowly trying to find the right spot for it.
Rimargaal
- Damage 400 > 420
Magma Storm
- Magma Rocks 11 > 12
Impetus Blast
- Cast delay 1 > 0.5
We really like how some players have used Impetus blast, but by reducing the cast delay we hope to make it a bit easier to use.
Stun Blast
- Cast delay 1 > 0.5
Rockin roller
- Cast delay 1 > 0.5
Similar to Impetus Blast, no reason for these spells to have a full second delay, lets make it a bit faster and easier to use.
FrozenWoodsman
- AS 2.5 > 2.2
NERFS
Kurrrnath
- Ability range global -> 14
Kurrrnath had been a bit of a menace in the arena this patch, by giving him a range we want to limit his effectiveness a bit while still leaving his ability as impactful.
Skeleton Horde
- Copies 3 > 2
Skeleton Horde is one of those cards that needs somewhat specific counters because of the fairly high hp swarm it spawns. Stats shows that 3x skeleton horde was MASSIVELY outperforming 1 or 2x skeleton horde, so we are limiting that.
Zealots of the Burning Fist
- Damage 100 > 90
Zealots are a bit too strong, so limiting their damage output a bit.
ScrapYard
- Tech per mana 10 > 13
Scrapyard turned out to be one of the best performing cards in the game this patch, so increasing the tech cost a bit to make it a bit less value-generating.
REBALANCE
Shield-Captain Avea
- Dam 100 > 90
- Health 450 > 500
For now we want Avea to be in sync with damage with the Zealots, but she needs a bit of a buff if she gets less damage, and more hp fits her ability very well.
Call To Arms
- Rework:
- Target a friendly building: heal it for 15% of max health and summon 1 Warrior and 2 Crossbow Dudes by it
Call to arms has been a card we have been looking for a good design for a very long time, so we want to try this version out, and see if it solves the infinite-value-dream problem of previous designs.
Sun Burn
- Doesnt damage friendly minions
- Mana 3 > 4
Combustion
- Rework:
- Targets 1 minion. After 2.5 secs, deal 200 true damage to self and all enemies in range
- Tower Damage 50% > 10%
FIXES
- Fixed various animation issues, mostly related to frozen.
- Fixed various localization issues
- Fixed an issue with Azog’s interaction with Morellia’s book causing a spell to be missing from the book. - Thanks Merlin pfp
- Fixed an issue with Decoy Trap losing taunt after being stunned. - Thanks DeathShoottOneyOoney
- Fixed a rare issue where Sapphire Pebble would fail to spawn all the Pebbles that was being played. - Thanks sinwa/HEALTHY
- Fixed Jade Flingers not being affected by damage buffs. - Thanks Jackeaa
- Fixed some emotes being low resolution.
- Fixed Poison Strike failing to sacrifice slitherbound - Thanks Jackeaa
- Fixed an issue with Morellia’s book and ability cards making cards unplayable. - Thanks BadAsAFish80
- Fixed an issue where the UI for wild cards wouldn’t mention the possibility that the card would be restricted from being wildcardable. - Thanks youresuchanerd
- Fixed an issue with Prowler losing its ability to jump after being hypnotized.
- Fixed minions with ability cards spawning frozen if played during permafrost. - Thanks Orestella
Changed depots in build branch