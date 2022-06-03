1.36 release!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW CARDS

Rimargaal’s Breath

Frostbearer

BUFFS

Bladestar

Damage 100 > 110

Bladestar got nerfed a bit too hard, so now we are slowly trying to find the right spot for it.

Rimargaal

Damage 400 > 420

Magma Storm

Magma Rocks 11 > 12

Impetus Blast

Cast delay 1 > 0.5

We really like how some players have used Impetus blast, but by reducing the cast delay we hope to make it a bit easier to use.

Stun Blast

Cast delay 1 > 0.5

Rockin roller

Cast delay 1 > 0.5

Similar to Impetus Blast, no reason for these spells to have a full second delay, lets make it a bit faster and easier to use.

FrozenWoodsman

AS 2.5 > 2.2

NERFS

Kurrrnath

Ability range global -> 14

Kurrrnath had been a bit of a menace in the arena this patch, by giving him a range we want to limit his effectiveness a bit while still leaving his ability as impactful.

Skeleton Horde

Copies 3 > 2

Skeleton Horde is one of those cards that needs somewhat specific counters because of the fairly high hp swarm it spawns. Stats shows that 3x skeleton horde was MASSIVELY outperforming 1 or 2x skeleton horde, so we are limiting that.

Zealots of the Burning Fist

Damage 100 > 90

Zealots are a bit too strong, so limiting their damage output a bit.

ScrapYard

Tech per mana 10 > 13

Scrapyard turned out to be one of the best performing cards in the game this patch, so increasing the tech cost a bit to make it a bit less value-generating.

REBALANCE

Shield-Captain Avea

Dam 100 > 90

Health 450 > 500

For now we want Avea to be in sync with damage with the Zealots, but she needs a bit of a buff if she gets less damage, and more hp fits her ability very well.

Call To Arms

Rework:

Target a friendly building: heal it for 15% of max health and summon 1 Warrior and 2 Crossbow Dudes by it

Call to arms has been a card we have been looking for a good design for a very long time, so we want to try this version out, and see if it solves the infinite-value-dream problem of previous designs.

Sun Burn

Doesnt damage friendly minions

Mana 3 > 4

Combustion

Rework:

Targets 1 minion. After 2.5 secs, deal 200 true damage to self and all enemies in range

Tower Damage 50% > 10%

FIXES