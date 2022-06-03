[Announcement] Crossout anniversary in-game gifts: technical issues fixed

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

Due to technical reasons, not all survivors were able to receive the Crossout’s anniversary gifts during the festive event. Some players didn’t receive the gifts even though their accounts were meeting all the requirements for obtaining them, and the players actually logged into the game during the event.

We are glad to announce that the issues have been fixed! We issued the gifts to all players who didn’t receive them, but who logged into the game during the event. Hurry up and check your storage, profile and amount of premium subscription days! Please note that the premium subscription’s time starts as soon as it is activated.

We remind you that during the “Crossout day” event, players could receive 2 gifts:

Unique pack “Crossout turns 7!”, which includes the armoured car “Survivor”, character portrait “Julius”, unique paint and elements for banner customization.

Additional bonuses, the amount of which depends on how long ago you joined the world of Crossout.

Level 10 with the “Engineers” faction and registration less than 2 years ago — 2 days of premium subscription.

Level 10 with the “Engineers” faction and registration from 2 to 3 years ago — 4 days of premium subscription.

Level 10 with the “Engineers” faction and registration from 3 to 4 years ago — 7 days of premium subscription + “Ice crystal” paint.

Level 10 with the “Engineers” faction and registration over 4 years ago — 10 days of premium subscription + “Ice crystal” paint + Hubcap with a hologram “Emergency lights”.

