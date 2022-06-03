 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlord: Britannia update for 3 June 2022

Update 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8866618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Legates,

This is just a small fixes/QOL patch, to pave the road for Update 1.2, which is coming up fast.

I finally tracked down what had been causing your settings to not save. It was the Steam Cloud all along! And a bug of my own making... Settings should now save and operate correctly. However, they have been reset to default settings, so make sure to go in and adjust/save as needed.

Also, those who had the issue where the game was invisible on launch, now it starts in Windowed mode. Hopefully that resolves it. Other than that, I might have fixed the steep terrain bug where troops get permanently stuck.

  • Fixed options not saving, disabled Steam Cloud save for the preferences file. Your settings have been reset to default values, please reset them as desired and save
  • Added max framerate slider
  • Added mouse sensitivity slider
  • Added atmosphere volume slider
  • Convoy spawn area now scales reasonably (square root) with enemy amounts
  • Added Kills to the unit mouseover
  • Fixed upgrade cost mouseover readout
  • Fixed barbarian decapitation sound not playing
  • Adjusted trooper feet collider to help steep terrain bug
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link