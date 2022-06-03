Update 1.11

Legates,
This is just a small fixes/QOL patch, to pave the road for Update 1.2, which is coming up fast.
I finally tracked down what had been causing your settings to not save. It was the Steam Cloud all along! And a bug of my own making... Settings should now save and operate correctly. However, they have been reset to default settings, so make sure to go in and adjust/save as needed.
Also, those who had the issue where the game was invisible on launch, now it starts in Windowed mode. Hopefully that resolves it. Other than that, I might have fixed the steep terrain bug where troops get permanently stuck.
- Fixed options not saving, disabled Steam Cloud save for the preferences file. Your settings have been reset to default values, please reset them as desired and save
- Added max framerate slider
- Added mouse sensitivity slider
- Added atmosphere volume slider
- Convoy spawn area now scales reasonably (square root) with enemy amounts
- Added Kills to the unit mouseover
- Fixed upgrade cost mouseover readout
- Fixed barbarian decapitation sound not playing
- Adjusted trooper feet collider to help steep terrain bug
