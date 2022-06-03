PlateUp! Playtests begin

Hello Everyone!

We know people have been asking for this, finally the wait is over the Playtest is open to the public for a limited time. This weekend June 3rd through June 6th. It will be ending at 12 BST, 14 EET, 7 EDT, 4 PDT on the 6th so be sure you do not miss out!

This may be the first time playing for a lot of people so if you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or even looking for a multiplayer session head over to our discord and people will be there to help. (Thanks mods!)

https://discord.gg/E7YmSXtXWZ



If you haven't signed up already you haven't missed out, simply request access during the weekend event to gain instant access.

If you missed this playtest, we're going to be making these a regular thing and I am happy to say that the next one is planned for 17th June through 19th June. If you want to be involved make sure you request access to the playtest so when it opens up you will be given access! Once you sign up you'll be invited to play in all futute playtests.

Thanks for all the support and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying it.

Thanks,

Yogscast Games Team