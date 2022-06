Share · View all patches · Build 8866468 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 12:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Today we're releasing an update bringing a new challenge, available after performing an Ascension.

"Graduation" is a tough quest, consisting of 6 lengthy floors and dangerous bosses.

It also includes the 2 bosses that got unlocked after finishing the main quest, so there's now a way to unlock their Bestiary entry.