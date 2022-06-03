Child of Lothian Patch 2



Hey everyone! Today we are proud to release our second patch, and have planned to add more in the near future. We would like to thank the community for reporting bugs & leaving feedback, so that we could improve the game!

We would like to give a special thanks to our testers:

Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion & all the anonymous reports!

Patch notes: