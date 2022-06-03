Update: v.0.12.10

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.10, has arrived.

In this update, a new content "Building Card" has been added. 😆

Building cards allow you to build buildings at any point in the game at no cost to you. 🧱 Building cards are disposable and will be consumed immediately after use. Building cards can be crafted using gold or dimension stones. Use building cards to find another opportunity in challenging stages! 🚀 Also, all skill icons have been renewed and some UI improvements are included. 😊

v.0.12.10 Patch Note

Building Card Content

Added new building card content.

Building cards are content that holds a building in the form of a card and allows you to immediately construct the building at any point in the game. Building cards are disposable and are consumed immediately upon use.

Each building card contains a building of a specific level. So, you can build a level 2 or 3 building right away, and there is also a fusion tower card. Buildings constructed with building cards can be upgraded and fused in the same way as normal buildings. However, building cards cannot be equipped with modules.

Building cards can be managed and crafted in the Hangar's "Cards" menu. Gold or Dimensional Stones are used for manufacturing.

Improvements

The Challenge Mode set when playing the Challenge Mode is now displayed in the upper left corner of the game screen.

A button has been added to allow a wider view of the damage stats panel.

Now, when applying the "Restriction" challenge mode, usable field elements are completely removed from the field. In the past, field elements could not be used when the "Restriction" challenge mode was applied, and this was done to prevent confusion.

All skill icons have been renewed.

Balance

General

Minimum HP: 25 → 20

Due to this change, "Living Armor" monsters will have 20 HP on Normal difficulty.

Due to this change, "Living Armor" monsters will have 20 HP on Normal difficulty. Wild difficulty

Monster HP: 25+40% → 25+50%

Buildings

Space Defender

DEF: 10 → 20

HP buff: 50% → 100%

3rd Chapter

Special Stage 5

Some terrain changed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could land in some unusual locations on Wild difficulty.

Fixed the issue where "Rage Cloud" was not hit by range attacks.

An error in the description of "Rage Cloud" has been fixed.

Fixed the issue where players could directly activate the "Organ".

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊