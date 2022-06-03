DD#72 A Duty Called Remembrance

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The lockdown in Shanghai was lifted on Jun. 1. However, according to the government official, there was never a lockdown in Shanghai. A cruel joke I have foreseen in the developer's diary of Apr 1st.

Maybe, a few months later, everything will be just forgotten as if nothing happened here.

As if, nobody starved to death.

As if, no old men were abandoned to their own dismay without medical care.

As if, no parents were forced to separate from their babies in quarantine.

As if, no mother knocked on every single door of her neighborhood while her child was on high fever.

As if, nobody was sent to those unfinished temporary hospitals without enough blankets and beds.

As if, everything can just go back to normal so easily.

As if, nobody didn't make it to the end.

Some claims the Internet has no memory.

That's not true. At least, not in our long journey of NEOLITHIC.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2814635372

Let's remember what happened in Shanghai with first-hand documentaries.

Let the Voice of April be heard.

The mod system is powerful enough to hold data that even the Great Firewall tries to censor.

We can have everything in our game.

As a game about memory, we do not just recall our old memories from the good old days.

We shall record what is happening now. And those records will be the memory of the future.

So that we shall never forget.

With SAPC++ merged into our current version of the game, we now hold a long history of past decades altogether.

We hold the memory of the Melamine Milk Scandal of 2008.

We hold the memory of the Wenzhou Train Collision of 2011.

We hold the memory of the A-Share Stock Market of 2015.

We hold the memory of the United States presidential election in 2016.

We hold the memory of the regional lock of Hearts of Iron 4 in China on Steam in 2017.

We hold the remaining memory of a girl who died in 2018.

We hold the memory of Wuhan.

We hold the memory of Shanghai.

We hold the memory of Ukraine.

This is the world we live in. We hold much much more along the way.

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven.

I cannot remember all the details of everything.

But, in this game, I'm trying to.

It's my duty.

"It's my duty." A powerful sentence that was spoken by a student marching to Tiananmen 33 years ago.

"It's my duty." A word that they try to erase.

As if, nothing happened on that day. But we remember.

The game is living and we will keep going to keep all those memories alive. Some big progress has been made in the main story with a good number of voice-actings. More content has been added to the Unfinished Building with new weapons and new enemy types. Additional code in C++ is ensuring more useful information can be known when playing with the Steam Workshop. More configurable parameters can make future furniture more unique.

This is the story of this week. The immediate chaotic situation right after the lift of the Shanghai lockdown is anticipated. I may start to get quite occupied in the horrible horrible real-life next week. (No exaggerating. It's what it's like in Shanghai right now. Everything is struggling to get back to a "normal" that it can never go back to.) But, I will try to limit its impact on game development.

After all, this is the vault where I can keep all those memories.

Today's changelog:

##########Content###############

New weapon: Sledgehammer (Two-hand blunt weapon, can have prefixes)

New item drop list for the foreman enemies in the Unfinished Building.

They now have better generic item drops.

In addition to that, they have another item drop roll for their sledgehammers.

###########DEBUG################

Fixed a bug that causes some elemental related special attributions does not display correctly in the item detail window.