1.8.3 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

Added app library icon size and icon spacing adjustment functions, which can be adjusted in preferences

The advanced editing icon function is added to the application library icon, which is the same as editing the dock icon.

Fix the problem that the background of the application library is displayed incorrectly after using the wallpaper engine in the previous version

Preferences add global bold font function

Add Chinese input method Chinese and English detection function

Before optimization, all versions show a series of failure problems in Bluetooth headset or WiFi after the power of Bluetooth device is displayed (to be tested)

Corrected Italian translation, thanks to netizen @sethy

Fix the problem of incomplete translation in some places in the previous version

I'm sorry that this update did not add the function of myfinder lyrics and media control adjustment, because I studied the input method of win11 for three days before. In the last few days, I have been researching the problem of Bluetooth power, and I have searched the entire registry to think of a new detection method.