1.8.3 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels
Changelog
- Added app library icon size and icon spacing adjustment functions, which can be adjusted in preferences
- The advanced editing icon function is added to the application library icon, which is the same as editing the dock icon.
- Fix the problem that the background of the application library is displayed incorrectly after using the wallpaper engine in the previous version
- Preferences add global bold font function
- Add Chinese input method Chinese and English detection function
- Before optimization, all versions show a series of failure problems in Bluetooth headset or WiFi after the power of Bluetooth device is displayed (to be tested)
- Corrected Italian translation, thanks to netizen @sethy
- Fix the problem of incomplete translation in some places in the previous version
**
If the user who has not updated the test version before this update, the previous application library configuration will disappear and reset, because the application library is completely rewritten and added the function of synchronizing the start menu, so the detection method will change, and the icon needs to be reset after the update . The application library delete icon is the same as the iPhone or Android phone, and there will be a delete button after pressing any icon.
**
I'm sorry that this update did not add the function of myfinder lyrics and media control adjustment, because I studied the input method of win11 for three days before. In the last few days, I have been researching the problem of Bluetooth power, and I have searched the entire registry to think of a new detection method.
Updates in the next version
- Unfinished media control features, turn off lyrics and separate media control buttons
- Notification management, you can set the notification method of each message prompt program, you can only remind the first time or every time, I also try to take over the system notification, the previous version is to take over the notification, but the click can not activate the system notification normally The built-in function was removed
- The super top-level function mentioned last time
Changed files in this update