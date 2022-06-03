 Skip to content

Map Of Materials update for 3 June 2022

A new update is available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

version 1.1.6 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:
o Ukrainian UI and interface

Changes:
o Golem can no longer throw stones when it is glued
o Special items are better highlighted in the inventory

In progress (not implemented yet):
o Combat system / perk system
o Polish translation

In planning:
o Better graphics
o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles

Fixed:
o Removed possibilities where the player can get stuck
o Minor repairs

If you have a bug or suggestions for improvement, I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and let me know. 😊
https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY

Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.
https://twitter.com/Rainon30

Kind regards
Mike

