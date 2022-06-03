A new update is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8866080 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 10:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

version 1.1.6 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:

o Ukrainian UI and interface

Changes:

o Golem can no longer throw stones when it is glued

o Special items are better highlighted in the inventory

In progress (not implemented yet):

o Combat system / perk system

o Polish translation

In planning:

o Better graphics

o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles

Fixed:

o Removed possibilities where the player can get stuck

o Minor repairs

If you have a bug or suggestions for improvement, I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and let me know. 😊

https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY

Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.

https://twitter.com/Rainon30

Kind regards

Mike