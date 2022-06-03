A new update is available!

Hey,
version 1.1.6 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.
Added:
o Ukrainian UI and interface
Changes:
o Golem can no longer throw stones when it is glued
o Special items are better highlighted in the inventory
In progress (not implemented yet):
o Combat system / perk system
o Polish translation
In planning:
o Better graphics
o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles
Fixed:
o Removed possibilities where the player can get stuck
o Minor repairs
If you have a bug or suggestions for improvement, I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and let me know. 😊
https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY
Follow me on Twitter and stay up to date with updates, discounts, etc.
https://twitter.com/Rainon30
Kind regards
Mike
Changed files in this update