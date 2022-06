We’re extremely excited to announce that Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga launched at IGNs Summer Showcase! You can get it now for 20% off through June 17th!

As you get to playing, be sure to leave us a review to let us know what you think! Also, if you want to get more involved with our community, let us know about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback, join our Discord, we’d love to hear from you!