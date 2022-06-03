PAYDAY 2: Update 222.2 Changelog

Update 222.2 Changelog
Update size: 6.9MB
Hello Heisters,
We are releasing a small follow-up hotfix addressing the issue with the Medved R4 suppressor that was not completely fixed in yesterday's update.
- Further fixed the crash where akimbo weapons would crash with Medved r4 suppressor
- Fixed an unintended mod option for the SG Versteckt 51D where you could choose fire type
Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.
If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".
The process may take some time to finish.
Keep those helmets flying!
OVERKILL_Tobias
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.
