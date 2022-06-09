🛠️ [Update 1.6.0.1] CK3 — Live now

Hey everyone,

Update 1.6.0.1 is Live now!

► Read the Update 1.6.0.1.

We have released Update 1.6.0.1 for PC at 10am CEST this morning.

The latter aims to fix the recent CPU Support Issue for Fate of Iberia (AVX issue) that you have reported after the release of Flavor Pack 2.

Update 1.6.1 will be released in the coming weeks, where we’re tweaking some balance, fixing issues found by you in the community, and also adding in a few new goodies (Sneak Peak Here).

Remember to pop by the bug forums if you have a problem, so we can investigate and fix the issues you experience with CK3.

Some of the issues that will be fixed in 1.6.1:

Crashes when changing Amenities in Tribal Royal Court // At the moment the workaround is to change from Tribal to Feudal, we know it is not the best but we are working on it.

Northern Hairstyles are not available for Northern characters

King of Asturias starts with negative prestige in 867 bookmark

Achievement "History's best friends" is achieved upon seducing/romancing anyone

More improvements & bug fixes

We are also adding a new game rule for the Dissolution Faction in 1.6.1, along with tweaks to the feature to rebalance it. Again, thank you for your feedback!

Thanks for your time and patience,