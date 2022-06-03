Among the old maps for Single Player, <Crossroad>, <Uphill Path>, and <Temple> have been temporarily closed. I'll clean it up and reopen it later.

Fixed an issue where there was no mark in the quest window when the Ogre appeared as a quest mob.

The content of the second achievement of <Seeker 2. Seekers of the Deep Mountains> and the third achievement of <Capital Defense 3. Suppressive fire> have been changed. (This is the content I forgot while changing the item mechanism) Those who have already achieved it will keep the content. (Achievements have been tweaked to match their original intent, making them easier to achieve)