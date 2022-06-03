Improvements:
-
As previously announced, I have updated the data of existing maps. Waves now have more suitable to deal with, more units shuffled, and each play selects one of several wave types. This type will continue to grow in the future! (The number of enemy types to face continues to grow!)
- Maps for Single Player <Village>, <Quarry Town>
- Map for Multiplayer <Friendship>
- 3 <Seeker> maps and 3 <Between Mana and Morale> maps for campaign
-
Double-clicking on an enemy badge while Wave is in progress now moves the camera to its current location instead of the camp.
-
Now it's easier to see the gold you get from hunting monsters. Sorry to those who didn't know that monsters give gold...!
Balance:
- The campaign maps mentioned above also had some minor balance adjustments as the data was updated, but most of them became easier. (There were maps that were too difficult in the past)
Fixed:
-
Among the old maps for Single Player, <Crossroad>, <Uphill Path>, and <Temple> have been temporarily closed. I'll clean it up and reopen it later.
-
Fixed an issue where there was no mark in the quest window when the Ogre appeared as a quest mob.
-
The content of the second achievement of <Seeker 2. Seekers of the Deep Mountains> and the third achievement of <Capital Defense 3. Suppressive fire> have been changed. (This is the content I forgot while changing the item mechanism) Those who have already achieved it will keep the content. (Achievements have been tweaked to match their original intent, making them easier to achieve)
- Equip 10 healers with upper level item -> Equip all items of one healer with upper level item
- Equip 30 guerrillas with upper level item -> Equip all items of one guerrilla with upper level item
-
The resource icon displayed as the old icon on the campaign screen has been updated.
