Add manual archiving function

The damage that can be dealt when attacking does not count the health of a critical hit and parry

Displays increased health when units merge

Mechanism adjustment:

Removed sequential hand attack, attacks are executed in sequence, unit action level now has a chance to disable counterattack

The enemy will no longer be able to counter a surprise attack

Melee crit damage multiplier has been adjusted to the health difference with the target, with a minimum of 2

When a unit's ready turn >1, it takes double damage and turns -1

Fixed a bug where skills were not displayed

Fixed a bug where skill fusion could go wrong

Morale changes caused by cancelling attacks are shown