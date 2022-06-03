 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 3 June 2022

0.8.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8865785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add manual archiving function

The damage that can be dealt when attacking does not count the health of a critical hit and parry
Displays increased health when units merge

Mechanism adjustment:
Removed sequential hand attack, attacks are executed in sequence, unit action level now has a chance to disable counterattack
The enemy will no longer be able to counter a surprise attack
Melee crit damage multiplier has been adjusted to the health difference with the target, with a minimum of 2
When a unit's ready turn >1, it takes double damage and turns -1

Fixed a bug where skills were not displayed
Fixed a bug where skill fusion could go wrong
Morale changes caused by cancelling attacks are shown

