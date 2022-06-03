 Skip to content

Champion of Venus update for 3 June 2022

Champion of Venus - Version 0.5.2.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's here! The first Steam update for Champion of Venus has come, bringing with it a number of tweaks and improvements.

Art:

  • 2 early ero scenes (Rayne/Venus, Rayne/Nenet) have received the animation treatment.

  • BAD END - PITIFUL MORSEL has received an animated CG.

  • Rayne's bout with Goro has been fully coloured.

  • Proper backgrounds added for Inanna's penthouse and the city streets.

Music:

  • Added rat theme (VERY important).

Misc:

  • Edited BAD END and CHAPTER END cards to be a little fancier.

  • Edited RAT END to automatically return you to the main thread. Will this unlock something in a future update…?

  • Expanded BAD END - PITIFUL MORSEL.

  • Lowered volume on initial launch (you'll need a fresh install for this to work, otherwise you can lower it in Preferences).

  • Inanna’s text is no longer red; it was difficult to read at points.

  • New dildo sprite.

