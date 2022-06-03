Champion of Venus - Version 0.5.2.

It's here! The first Steam update for Champion of Venus has come, bringing with it a number of tweaks and improvements.

Art:

Proper backgrounds added for Inanna's penthouse and the city streets.

Rayne's bout with Goro has been fully coloured.

Music:

Misc:

Edited BAD END and CHAPTER END cards to be a little fancier.

Edited RAT END to automatically return you to the main thread. Will this unlock something in a future update…?

Expanded BAD END - PITIFUL MORSEL.

Lowered volume on initial launch (you'll need a fresh install for this to work, otherwise you can lower it in Preferences).

Inanna’s text is no longer red; it was difficult to read at points.