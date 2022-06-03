RAILROADS Online! - PUBLIC BETA BRANCH - 220603

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new public beta branch build 220603 has just been released!

changelog:

-replaced model class70

-replaced model class70 tender

-replaced model flatcar logs

-replaced model flatcar cordwood

-replaced model flatcar stakes

-replaced model hopper

-replaced model tank car

-replaced model boxcar

-replaced model caboose

-Special Thanks to Kyle Gabba and Daniel Gollery for doing an amazing job on the new models!

(Those models replace the current ones only and are not available for the new splines yet!)

-adjusted support height for pile trestle

-fixed performance drop for new splines

-added save and load function for new splines

Warning: The new cars are slightly longer than the old ones so there can be some collisions when loading a savegame.



The new cars will also come with different paint schemes in the final spline update!



How can i access the Beta-Branch?

Go to Steam->Library->Right Click on Railroads Online!->Settings->Choose "beta - Public beta branch" in the dropdown menu

Please use the tag [BETA] when reporting issues from the beta branch.

See you soon! ːsteamthumbsupː