World Update X captures the spirit of the United States of America and all of its exquisite landscapes, cityscapes, and breathtaking vistas to enjoy from above in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Explore the renowned canyons of the Desert Southwest, roam throughout storied architecture of America’s great cities, and soar among peaks that tower miles above their surroundings with World Update X. The Microsoft team built this USA update using the latest high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery and coupled it with the most recent digital elevation modeling data available. It features triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 12 urban regions including San Diego (California), Albany (New York), Key Largo (Florida), Seattle (Washington), Eugene (Oregon), and more.

Gaya Simulations handcrafted four airports: Catalina Airport (KAVX) on California’s Catalina Island, Alaska’s Valdez Airport (PAVD), Lake Tahoe Airport (KTVL) in California’s Sierra Nevada, and Rhode Island’s Block Island State Airport (KBID). There are 87 exciting new points of interest (POIs) created by Gaya Simulations and Perfect Flight has created three landing challenges, three Discovery Flights, and three bush trips for World Update X: USA.

World Update X: USA is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Check that your simulator is updated to version 1.26.5.0, download World Update X, and then take-off for the greatest Flight Simulator experience of the United States ever created!

RELEASE NOTES 1.26.5.0

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

General

Added localization for Latam Spanish and Simplified Chinese

Fixed a crash when losing overall connection

Updated AIRAC cycle 2206

Improved long range visibility of the windsocks

Fixed searching of POIs in the world map

World

Updated elevation data for the USA

Updated aerial imagery for USA

Added new runway 09C/27C at KORD

Added terminal extension at KDEN

Updated buildings at KDFW

Optional World update content (via the in-game marketplace)

World update X - USA

Photogrammetry Cities and areas of interest

Albany

Arlington

Boise

Charleston (West Virginia)

Disney - Kissamme - Windermere

Eugene

Key Largo

Lansing

Lynchburg

Olympia

San Diego

Seattle

Hand-Crafted Airport

KAVX – Catalina Airport

PAVD – Valdez Airport

KTVL – Lake Taho Airport

KBID – Block Island Airport

Hand-Crafted Points of Interest

Abandoned Pacific Barrier Radar III Site

Arecibo Telescope

Ark Encounter - Life-size Noah’s Ark

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Beavertail Lighthouse Museum

Bennington Battle Monument

Biosphere 2

Bishop Castle

Blackbeard’s Castle

Bok Tower Gardens Tower

Cabo Rojo Lighthouse

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Catalina Casino

Cecil B Day Butterfly Center

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Clingmans Dome Lookout Tower

Crescent City Connection - New Orleans Bridges

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Deer Isle Bridge

Delaware Memorial Bridge

Freer Gallery of Art

Grand Coulee Dam

Hearst Castle

High Point Monument

Hirshhorn Museum

Hot Springs Mountain Tower

Independence Temple

Indian River Inlet Bridge

Kentucky State Capitol

Kinzua Bridge State Park

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Longaberger Company Headquarters

Metaphor: The Tree of Utah

MetLife Stadium

Montana State Capitol

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Mount Vernon

Mount Washington Hotel

National Gallery of Art

National Gallery of Art - East Building

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of the American Indian

National Park of American Samoa

Old Faithful Geyser

Old Faithful Inn

Our Lady of the Rockies

Pegasus and Dragon

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Point Reyes Lighthouse

Point Udall

Pomham Rocks Lighthouse

Puntan dos Amantes - Two Lovers Point

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

San Antonio Missions

San Felipe del Morro Castle

Seuss House in Talkeetna

Skydance Bridge

Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building

Smithsonian Castle Information Center

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

Smithsonian National Museum of American History

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Split Rock Lighthouse

St. Louis Arch

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Taos Pueblo

The Breakers

The Getty Museum

The Rotunda

Theodore Roosevelt Dam

Thomas Jefferson Memorial

Tillamook Air Museum Blimp Hangar

U.S. Department of Agriculture Patio

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial

Union Watersphere

United States Botanic Garden

United States Marine Corps War Memorial

USS Alabama (BB-60)

Vermont State House

Washington National Cathedral

Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center

Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun

World War II Memorial

Wupatki National Monument

Yerkes Observatory

Bush Trip

Appalachians

California

Megapolis

Landing Challenges

Inkom

Atlanta

Telluride

Discovery Flight