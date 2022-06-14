World Update X captures the spirit of the United States of America and all of its exquisite landscapes, cityscapes, and breathtaking vistas to enjoy from above in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Explore the renowned canyons of the Desert Southwest, roam throughout storied architecture of America’s great cities, and soar among peaks that tower miles above their surroundings with World Update X. The Microsoft team built this USA update using the latest high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery and coupled it with the most recent digital elevation modeling data available. It features triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 12 urban regions including San Diego (California), Albany (New York), Key Largo (Florida), Seattle (Washington), Eugene (Oregon), and more.
Gaya Simulations handcrafted four airports: Catalina Airport (KAVX) on California’s Catalina Island, Alaska’s Valdez Airport (PAVD), Lake Tahoe Airport (KTVL) in California’s Sierra Nevada, and Rhode Island’s Block Island State Airport (KBID). There are 87 exciting new points of interest (POIs) created by Gaya Simulations and Perfect Flight has created three landing challenges, three Discovery Flights, and three bush trips for World Update X: USA.
World Update X: USA is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Check that your simulator is updated to version 1.26.5.0, download World Update X, and then take-off for the greatest Flight Simulator experience of the United States ever created!
RELEASE NOTES 1.26.5.0
If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.
Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
General
- Added localization for Latam Spanish and Simplified Chinese
- Fixed a crash when losing overall connection
- Updated AIRAC cycle 2206
- Improved long range visibility of the windsocks
- Fixed searching of POIs in the world map
World
- Updated elevation data for the USA
- Updated aerial imagery for USA
- Added new runway 09C/27C at KORD
- Added terminal extension at KDEN
- Updated buildings at KDFW
Optional World update content (via the in-game marketplace)
World update X - USA
Photogrammetry Cities and areas of interest
- Albany
- Arlington
- Boise
- Charleston (West Virginia)
- Disney - Kissamme - Windermere
- Eugene
- Key Largo
- Lansing
- Lynchburg
- Olympia
- San Diego
- Seattle
Hand-Crafted Airport
- KAVX – Catalina Airport
- PAVD – Valdez Airport
- KTVL – Lake Taho Airport
- KBID – Block Island Airport
Hand-Crafted Points of Interest
- Abandoned Pacific Barrier Radar III Site
- Arecibo Telescope
- Ark Encounter - Life-size Noah’s Ark
- Arlington Memorial Bridge
- Beavertail Lighthouse Museum
- Bennington Battle Monument
- Biosphere 2
- Bishop Castle
- Blackbeard’s Castle
- Bok Tower Gardens Tower
- Cabo Rojo Lighthouse
- Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
- Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
- Catalina Casino
- Cecil B Day Butterfly Center
- Chaco Culture National Historical Park
- Clingmans Dome Lookout Tower
- Crescent City Connection - New Orleans Bridges
- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- Deer Isle Bridge
- Delaware Memorial Bridge
- Freer Gallery of Art
- Grand Coulee Dam
- Hearst Castle
- High Point Monument
- Hirshhorn Museum
- Hot Springs Mountain Tower
- Independence Temple
- Indian River Inlet Bridge
- Kentucky State Capitol
- Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
- Longaberger Company Headquarters
- Metaphor: The Tree of Utah
- MetLife Stadium
- Montana State Capitol
- Montezuma Castle National Monument
- Mount Vernon
- Mount Washington Hotel
- National Gallery of Art
- National Gallery of Art - East Building
- National Museum of African American History and Culture
- National Museum of the American Indian
- National Park of American Samoa
- Old Faithful Geyser
- Old Faithful Inn
- Our Lady of the Rockies
- Pegasus and Dragon
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Point Reyes Lighthouse
- Point Udall
- Pomham Rocks Lighthouse
- Puntan dos Amantes - Two Lovers Point
- Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
- San Antonio Missions
- San Felipe del Morro Castle
- Seuss House in Talkeetna
- Skydance Bridge
- Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building
- Smithsonian Castle Information Center
- Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
- Smithsonian National Museum of American History
- Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
- Split Rock Lighthouse
- St. Louis Arch
- Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
- Taos Pueblo
- The Breakers
- The Getty Museum
- The Rotunda
- Theodore Roosevelt Dam
- Thomas Jefferson Memorial
- Tillamook Air Museum Blimp Hangar
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Patio
- Ulysses S. Grant Memorial
- Union Watersphere
- United States Botanic Garden
- United States Marine Corps War Memorial
- USS Alabama (BB-60)
- Vermont State House
- Washington National Cathedral
- Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center
- Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun
- World War II Memorial
- Wupatki National Monument
- Yerkes Observatory
Bush Trip
- Appalachians
- California
- Megapolis
Landing Challenges
- Inkom
- Atlanta
- Telluride
Discovery Flight
- Grand canyon
- Seattle
- St Louis
