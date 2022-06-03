Economy Overhaul - Version 1.06 Released!



Gen'l,

The biggest Grand Tactician update so far has been released. Version 1.06 brings not only a long list of bug fixes and minor improvements, but overhauls the game’s economy system completely. The patch introduced also new game mechanics, like government funded projects and a new weapon procurement system (including a few new weapon types), as well as ability for the player to construct a wide range of buildings with unique effects on the campaign map.

For the full list of changes, see the patch notes here:

Patch Notes 1.06

The game’s manual has also been updated to include instructions for all the new or changed features.

Cheers,

The Grand Tactician Team