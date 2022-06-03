 Skip to content

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) update for 3 June 2022

Economy Overhaul - Version 1.06 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8865591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Gen'l,

The biggest Grand Tactician update so far has been released. Version 1.06 brings not only a long list of bug fixes and minor improvements, but overhauls the game’s economy system completely. The patch introduced also new game mechanics, like government funded projects and a new weapon procurement system (including a few new weapon types), as well as ability for the player to construct a wide range of buildings with unique effects on the campaign map.

For the full list of changes, see the patch notes here:
Patch Notes 1.06

The game’s manual has also been updated to include instructions for all the new or changed features.

Cheers,
The Grand Tactician Team

Changed files in this update

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) Public Depot 654893
