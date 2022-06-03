Dimensional Rifts USABLE! + Many Additions & Fixes!

Dimensional Rifts are now USABLE! When entering a rift, everything not marked with a "**" will be wiped, and you will be rewarded with some special Crystals. This reward scales off of your net worth in many different areas.

You can trade these crystals on the Black Market which only has a few upgrades in it for now but will be the home to many new pieces of content, such as (new bonuses, unfolding content, minigames, etc...) These new items will be trickling in every update for the next while.

Additions

Dimensional Rifts are now usable!

Added a Material Drop Rate Increase modifier within the warehouse Zap machine.

Reworked the Holy-thread drop chance modifier

Added the Black Market which will be home to LOADS of new content in the upcoming updates, for now, there are only a few standard upgrades within it.

All Achievement unlocks have now been fixed, every achievement that you should've received will now be unlocked upon launching the game.

Reworked how some Zap modifier rewards were being awarded.

Dimensional Rift animation.

Many progression tweaks.

Added a few more tooltips, these will continue to be added all the time. Eventually covering near everything.

UI scalings

Many more things that I am likely forgetting.

Fixes: