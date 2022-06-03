 Skip to content

Ib update for 3 June 2022

ver 1.05 Update

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Ib!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.05.

  • Fixed the display when you switch from English to Japanese and put a rose in the vase, the dialogue remained in English.
  • The bonus area: Fixed the effect of bookshelf.
  • Fixed the color in the text.
  • Fixed the translation.

We sincerely hope you continue to enjoy Ib.

