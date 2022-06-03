ver 1.05 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8865490 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 12:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Ib!

Today, we have updated to ver 1.05.

Fixed the display when you switch from English to Japanese and put a rose in the vase, the dialogue remained in English.

The bonus area: Fixed the effect of bookshelf.

Fixed the color in the text.

Fixed the translation.

We sincerely hope you continue to enjoy Ib.

PLAYISM

