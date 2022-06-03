CHAPTER #4 - READY FOR THE ADVENTURE

Our adventurer checked his inventory one last time before setting off for the Harsh Lands. There were many things in their backpack that he/she didn't need, or even some of them were repeated. Who wants two shields?!

I have been working on the latest adventure 'The Cobra's Ark' and I can say that the first part of it has already been developed. We will have to wait a bit longer to enjoy it (soon).

I've also started to sketch the next playable character, and it's practically only left to be implemented in one of the next updates (probably after the new adventure).

The main reason for this update is because of the feedback received from a player: Kukmakarn.

Some things in the inventory were not clear, and the player was prevented for example from removing equipped weapons, armour or spells, as well as possible copies that the player could have in the inventory. So I decided that the inventory should be improved, and give more freedom to the player to carry or not carry what he/she wants in it, including equipped items.

I have also taken the opportunity to include small improvements in the game.

Changelog v0.5.2:

ADDED

Added the description of the next adventure to be developed.

Two new options in the castle, in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' that add a little more literature and mystery to the story.

Added the possibility in the encounter with the Tree Man in the story 'The Labyrinth', to return to the centre of the labyrinth again if you don't want to interact with the Tree Man.

Added small animation when attacking the Kraken in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars'. Killing the kraken can now generate a story event in 'The Cobra's Ark'.

New phrase for the prophet of doom, in 'The Barbarian' story.

The thief from the story 'The Barbarian', Sonja, can also be found in the story 'The Cobra's Ark'.

New sentence for the thief 'Sonja' found in the story 'The Barbarian'.

New sound when talking to locals.

New sound when executing the WIND spell in an event.

IMPROVEMENTS

New texts (and icons) warn the players in the inventory if they are removing or selling items.

The player will now be able to remove or sell any item including those equipped. (Credit: Kukmakarn).

New button in Options that allows the player to start a new game without having to quit the game.

CHANGES

Changed the images of the castles.

Changed the image of the item 'Dark Fungus'.

Changed the image of the item 'Net'.

BUGS