LOST EPIC update for 3 June 2022

June 3, 2022 ver. 1.3.5 update.

Build 8865301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.

ver.1.3.5

-Modified so that Gratien, Dimios, Apkallu, and Giant enemies do not fire flying weapons with their attacks when parry is successful.
-Make it possible to parry with a two-handed sword.
-Fixed the problem with the Tamahagane in The Royal Capital being treated as an item.
-Fixed a bug that the plus notation did not appear in the armor slot in the menu
-Fixed the problem that the ingredients of the dishes cannot be created.
-Fixed a bug in the quests for completion.
-Fixed a bug that treasure chests in mazes are also displayed after learning Clairvoyance.
-Fixed various bugs.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".

