June 3, 2022 ver. 1.3.5 update.

Hello.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

ver.1.3.5

-Modified so that Gratien, Dimios, Apkallu, and Giant enemies do not fire flying weapons with their attacks when parry is successful.

-Make it possible to parry with a two-handed sword.

-Fixed the problem with the Tamahagane in The Royal Capital being treated as an item.

-Fixed a bug that the plus notation did not appear in the armor slot in the menu

-Fixed the problem that the ingredients of the dishes cannot be created.

-Fixed a bug in the quests for completion.

-Fixed a bug that treasure chests in mazes are also displayed after learning Clairvoyance.

-Fixed various bugs.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".