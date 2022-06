Share · View all patches · Build 8865300 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

1.1.2 Hotfix Notes

❗ Fixed text overlapping issues which used to occur while some of the retrospecting cutscenes are being played.

❗ Fixed freezing characters during conversations on the streets.

🐛 Also, fixed some cases where items are not registered for an auction.