GUN CLARITY UPDATE

This patch fixes FPS issues (and improves!), fixes most common bugs and greatly clarifies gun visibility.
Gun clarity
Desert Eagles are now golden!
But not for swag or as a paid DLC (ugh). But to make them visually distinct from knives.
Mp5 is held in a proper SMG position making it distinct from the Steyr.
Steyr has a new saturated color and a laser sight attachment (just visual) to make it discernible.
All weapons have also adjusted colors and sizes. Here are the most important changes:
dm_monument
New map added to the Deathmatch pool made by Jok.
For more maps visit! https://tms2.jrgp.org/
Changelog
A handful of major bugs fixed and FPS improved!
Changes 0.8.31a -> 0.8.34a
[03.06.2022] 0.8.34a
fixed FPS drop after a while
fixed corpses staying for entire match
fixed superman dash sound effects on teammates
fixed flag pickup radius too small
added VoiceLowerVolume to control volume during announcement or radio command
[02.06.2022] 0.8.33t
fixed newly joined player joining larger team issue
autobalance starts working only if team score different
fixed match history in reverse order
fixed ragdolls freeze
spawn protection is lost if fire pressed, throw or grenade button released
if throw pressed during weapon change - throw is buffered
removed Steyr laser sight
fixed errors
smaller Dragunov, Minigun
improved chainsaw, rheinmetall, spas colors
golden Deagles
fixed radio commands heard by other team
[01.06.2022] 0.8.32t
remade most gun colors, gun and hand positions for better visibility
can always switch team in solo
death drops timeout increased 8s->15s
random drops float
flag auto-return time increased to 25s
added flag blink 5s before auto-return
added TeamOutlines settings to disable outlines and show clothes team colors
fixed dead player not turning into ragdoll sometimes on graphics 0
fixed team bullet bink
fixed team hits counting into stats
fixed team bullet hit animation
fixed lobby not working when playing solo after online match
spawn protection is lost if fire, throw or grenade button pressed
flag optimizations
chat optimizations
animations optimizations
ragdoll optimizations
See you on Discord!
Have fun!
MM
