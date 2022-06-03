GUN CLARITY UPDATE

This patch fixes FPS issues (and improves!), fixes most common bugs and greatly clarifies gun visibility.

Gun clarity

Desert Eagles are now golden!

But not for swag or as a paid DLC (ugh). But to make them visually distinct from knives.

Mp5 is held in a proper SMG position making it distinct from the Steyr.

Steyr has a new saturated color and a laser sight attachment (just visual) to make it discernible.

All weapons have also adjusted colors and sizes. Here are the most important changes:

dm_monument

New map added to the Deathmatch pool made by Jok.

For more maps visit! https://tms2.jrgp.org/

Changelog

A handful of major bugs fixed and FPS improved!

Changes 0.8.31a -> 0.8.34a

[03.06.2022] 0.8.34a

fixed FPS drop after a while

fixed corpses staying for entire match

fixed superman dash sound effects on teammates

fixed flag pickup radius too small

added VoiceLowerVolume to control volume during announcement or radio command

[02.06.2022] 0.8.33t

fixed newly joined player joining larger team issue

autobalance starts working only if team score different

fixed match history in reverse order

fixed ragdolls freeze

spawn protection is lost if fire pressed, throw or grenade button released

if throw pressed during weapon change - throw is buffered

removed Steyr laser sight

fixed errors

smaller Dragunov, Minigun

improved chainsaw, rheinmetall, spas colors

golden Deagles

fixed radio commands heard by other team

[01.06.2022] 0.8.32t

remade most gun colors, gun and hand positions for better visibility

can always switch team in solo

death drops timeout increased 8s->15s

random drops float

flag auto-return time increased to 25s

added flag blink 5s before auto-return

added TeamOutlines settings to disable outlines and show clothes team colors

fixed dead player not turning into ragdoll sometimes on graphics 0

fixed team bullet bink

fixed team hits counting into stats

fixed team bullet hit animation

fixed lobby not working when playing solo after online match

spawn protection is lost if fire, throw or grenade button pressed

flag optimizations

chat optimizations

animations optimizations

ragdoll optimizations

See you on Discord!

Have fun!

MM