Ver 2.11.700 Another Style Bûcheron

Build 8865159 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 03:13:06 UTC

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Bûcheron... Philo's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Manifestation: Weapon Discovery is available.

・Fateful Encounter Manifestation: Weapon Discovery (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Manifestation

・Added weapons for the character classes below in Manifestation.

・Nagi Another Style Tentamare

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

June 6, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – June 13, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –6/13(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

Fixed the following issues

・Some Achievements are displaying in Japanese

・There are points in certain Character Quests where Japanese is displayed

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.