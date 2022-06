Share · View all patches · Build 8865062 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

BAD END THEATER has been translated to Dutch, thanks to Demi!

planning on updating again in a couple weeks with another new translation :) hope you look forward to it!

v1.4.0 updates:

added dutch translation

updated the language select screen to fit more buttons (i'm running out of room here...!)

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!

-nami