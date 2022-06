Share · View all patches · Build 8864986 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 08:26:14 UTC by Wendy

I think about 80% of the game has been translated.

Please go to the gear symbol in the upper right corner of the title screen, open the options, and set the language!

I can only speak Japanese, so I'm relying on my friends to help me out!

If you find something wrong, please let me know via Twitter DM or BBS!

This cute illustration was drawn by Mr. Mataro!