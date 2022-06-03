Update 2022-06-03

Share · View all patches · Build 8864913 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Event

The 1.5th anniversary of Taiwan service event has begun.

Collect “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Coins” during the event period to collect “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Items”.

Event period

6/3~6/30

How to obtain “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Coin”

It can be obtained from “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Treasure Box”.

You can purchase directly at the coin shop.

How to obtain “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Treasure Box”

It can be obtained through daily quests.

“Steady Crystal” can be exchanged for “Taiwan 1.5th Anniversary Treasure Box” at the event vending machine in “Land of Abundance”.

Steady crystals are obtained by digging weeds, flowers and leaves in the Lands of Abundance and Wailing Canyon.

The event ends on 6/30, but items can be exchanged at the event vending machine until 7/7