Map Terrain Update

As you explore the coming update, you’ll see that the terrain gets more and more grim the farther from the Keep you travel. You may be asking yourself what purpose this serves! Well, for starters, it looks phenomenal. But it also currently delineates where Nightmares get more difficult, Points of Interest get more rewarding, and resources get more abundant. While we’ve always had these different tiers of terrain, it was previously not visible to the player. Now you know exactly when you can expect to start encountering tougher foes and that all-important Iron.

That’s what it does right now, but we are also looking at what it might do in the future. Internally we’re discussing lots of different effects the different terrain types could have on gameplay. Some things may impact the economy (such as less food from farms on poor land) and some things may directly impact how you navigate the terrain (such as areas that deal damage to units that get too close).

Nothing is set in stone yet, and we want to ensure that whatever we add makes mechanical sense within the game as well as within the world of Age of Darkness.

We’re also assessing the feasibility of creating entirely new environments, and different rulesets for those environments (and even for different PARTS of those environments). But all of this is likely to be a ways down the track.

In the meantime, enjoy the sights.

