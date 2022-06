Share · View all patches · Build 8864780 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy builders,

A hotfix patch has just dropped, please see the checklist below:

Fixed some issues that were caused by the Yakmel milk after the mission: A Fake Friend.

Fixed some issues with the consumption items for the Refiner.

Fixed a few placement issues in the mission: A Window to the Cosmos (if you still have issues, go to bed and it should be resolved the next day).

Many thanks for the feedback; More hotfixes and optimization are in progress.