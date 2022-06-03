 Skip to content

Endzone - A World Apart update for 3 June 2022

Full Release Update | Hotfix #16 | V1.2.8189.15205

Endzone - A World Apart update for 3 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survivors!

This hotfix contains some fixes, especially one that could cause a softlock in one of the new expeditions. Also, you can correctly store the new resources from Distant Places in your storage buildings now. And we fixed a bug with the settler profession distribution system.

Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!




  • Expeditions: Fixed a bug in the third part of the Expedition to the West that was preventing it from being completed.
  • Resources: Resources from Distant Places are now correctly picked up from fields and orchards and are stored in respective buildings.



  • Settlers: Fixed a bug that in rare cases caused the distribution system for settler professions to not work as intended, which could cause especially large settlements to collapse.

_- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog Version 1.2.8189.15205_

