Full Release Update | Hotfix #16 | V1.2.8189.15205

Survivors!

This hotfix contains some fixes, especially one that could cause a softlock in one of the new expeditions. Also, you can correctly store the new resources from Distant Places in your storage buildings now. And we fixed a bug with the settler profession distribution system.

Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!









Expeditions: Fixed a bug in the third part of the Expedition to the West that was preventing it from being completed.

Settlers: Fixed a bug that in rare cases caused the distribution system for settler professions to not work as intended, which could cause especially large settlements to collapse.

_- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog Version 1.2.8189.15205_