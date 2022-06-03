Full Release Update | Hotfix #16 | V1.2.8189.15205

Survivors!
This hotfix contains some fixes, especially one that could cause a softlock in one of the new expeditions. Also, you can correctly store the new resources from Distant Places in your storage buildings now. And we fixed a bug with the settler profession distribution system.
Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!
- Expeditions: Fixed a bug in the third part of the Expedition to the West that was preventing it from being completed.
- Resources: Resources from Distant Places are now correctly picked up from fields and orchards and are stored in respective buildings.
- Settlers: Fixed a bug that in rare cases caused the distribution system for settler professions to not work as intended, which could cause especially large settlements to collapse.
Changelog Version 1.2.8189.15205_
