Patch V 0.4.3.A

Hey gladiators, welcome to today's patch, which was mainly about attempting to fix the 'enchanted items in shops are removing talent points' problem that has plagued us this week. I totally reworked how the talent point systems work so I am really hoping this solves it, or at least gets us closer.
Try it out, you may find your gladiator needs to reset their talents at the enchanter to regain the ones you may have lost in earlier builds.
It's almost the weekend now here in Australia, so not much will happen over the weekend but expect a massive week of patches and updates next week, my friends!
Cheers, Oli
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Further reduced the XP needed to gain levels at levels 10+
- Increased damage of Ghost Strike
- Fixed a bug where Boundless Energy did not consume any essence upon cast
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Enemy gladiators can no longer use items like potions while immolated
- Fixed a bug where you could drink potions in battle that were higher level than your own
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- **REWORKED *how talent systems work to fix the ongoing buy/sell enchanted items causing talent points to be gained and lost. This should* work now going forward but you may have to reset your talents at the enchanter to regain them all again if you've lost them on your journey in the past.
- Fixed a bug where language preferences were not being saved for users
- Added manual save game button at the Battle Caravan ( bottom left corner of the screen )
- Reduced cost of resetting talents at the Enchanter
- Set Helmguard Terrain to Tundra
- Switched the arenas at Sharpsdale and Helmguard
- Fixed bug where the wrong armour value sometimes showed in character mini bar
- Fixed a bug where talent costs were erroneously being discounted (gold items only, not star items, get discounts)
- Fixed some translation issues in the French version of the game
- Reduced font size on Primary Stat selection panels
Changed files in this update