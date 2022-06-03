Patch V 0.4.3.A

Hey gladiators, welcome to today's patch, which was mainly about attempting to fix the 'enchanted items in shops are removing talent points' problem that has plagued us this week. I totally reworked how the talent point systems work so I am really hoping this solves it, or at least gets us closer.

Try it out, you may find your gladiator needs to reset their talents at the enchanter to regain the ones you may have lost in earlier builds.

It's almost the weekend now here in Australia, so not much will happen over the weekend but expect a massive week of patches and updates next week, my friends!

Cheers, Oli

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Further reduced the XP needed to gain levels at levels 10+

Increased damage of Ghost Strike

Fixed a bug where Boundless Energy did not consume any essence upon cast

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

Enemy gladiators can no longer use items like potions while immolated

Fixed a bug where you could drink potions in battle that were higher level than your own

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------