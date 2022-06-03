Hello there!

This update is strictly technical, no content added. I will briefly explain whats happened. Basically about 70% of the game textures has been optimized and compressing method altered,the loading method has been altered and some code has been re-written. What is means for you :

Textures are slightly lower quality - which 98% of the time is not visible even with a after and before comparison.

The game size has dropped by 30% ( approx ), currently it is about 470MB.

Loading screen time dropped about 50% ( exact % depends on your system )

Ram usage dropped by about 90%. ( 8GB ram still recommended ) Currently It using less than a 500MB of ram for me before it was using more than 5GB.

GPU usage dropped by about 10% ( on average ).

I hope this will help out the people on older computers and reduce the waiting time for most of you on loading. This update took me quite a time and energy, the next content update will be a smaller one.

Please let me know if there is any problem and I will do my best to fix it. Since it was " just " an optimization update I do not expect any bugs, but if you find any let me know on discord or under discussions.