Patch 0.8.19

The new hotfix (0.8.19) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several rare crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where enemies would shoot through terrain if the layers are lowered.

Fixed the issue where pets would not sleep on the same level as their owners.

Fixed the issue where banished settlers wouldn’t leave the settlement.

Fixed the issue where settlers wouldn’t harvest animals automatically and the player was able to order them only by right-clicking to do so.

Fixed the lag that occurred when a lot of unreachable blueprints were placed on the map.

Fixed the issue where a door locked up a room, upon being built.

Fixed numerous issues related to pathfinding (settlers not mining/constructing/eating) related to stairs detection.

Fixed the issue where settlers would get into the loop of picking up and dropping objects.

Fixed the issue that allowed the food graph bar to go out of bounds in the Historical Records.

Male/Female text is now properly positioned for the Polish language

Quality of life improvements

Traps received additional balancing - there is now a 1% chance for trap activation when settlers walk over them.

‘Trough doesn't require minimum construction skill anymore.

“Animals are hungry” warning message has been added.

Black bar text will appear if an animal starves to death or dies from old age.

Black bar text will appear when an animal gives birth now.

Animals emit dust particles when running.

Trying to load old saves (pre Update #4) has better messaging now - old saves will be marked with red text, and trying to load them will give a more detailed explanation of why it can’t be done.

Foxy Voxel