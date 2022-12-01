Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, out today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is out today!

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is released on Steam today. In addition to a high-resolution graphical upgrade, the game has been enhanced in all areas, with improvements to playability and new gameplay elements!

Keeping the classic, signature gameplay systems from the SaGa series, such as “Glimmer” and “Combination”, as well as the “free scenario” system that lets you play through the story taking your own unique route.

Select a hero from one of eight intriguing characters with different origins and pasts, then set out on your adventure.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is highly recommended for both fans of the series and complete newcomers as well!