Beta version 0.4.0.5

Main Menu:
Changes:
- The background colour of the Main menu has been changed
- Text moved around
Laypo Apoc Survival:
Added:
-In the workbench you can now create torches with 4 sticks (temp)
-When you press escape you gain +10 hunger & wood
-Lighting is now part of the objects menu
-Torches can be found in the lighting menu
-Added End screen when you die of hunger
Changes:
-Changes to the text on the workbench
-Added text for each item and how to craft it (workbench)
-Removed ability to be able to place torches for free
-Changed how far you are from a torch before the info for the torch comes up
-You can now place torches via lighting
-Torches now last 6 hours instead of 4
-unlit torches don't despawn for a day instead of 12 hours
Laypo Weather:
Added:
- The player's city / Biome which the player has is Plains
- Added The Population Channel
- Added The Buying Channel
- Requires you to play your city before you can start the game!
- Added Population for 11 cities (updates 4 times a day)
- New Menu settings. 1. New Game/Load | 2. Settings | 3. Placing your city | 4. Playing
Changes:
- Changes to how much rainfall you get from storms
- Changes to the depth of where storms form
Changed depots in beta branch