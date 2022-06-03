Beta version 0.4.0.5

Main Menu:

Changes:

The background colour of the Main menu has been changed

Text moved around

Laypo Apoc Survival:

Added:

-In the workbench you can now create torches with 4 sticks (temp)

-When you press escape you gain +10 hunger & wood

-Lighting is now part of the objects menu

-Torches can be found in the lighting menu

-Added End screen when you die of hunger

Changes:

-Changes to the text on the workbench

-Added text for each item and how to craft it (workbench)

-Removed ability to be able to place torches for free

-Changed how far you are from a torch before the info for the torch comes up

-You can now place torches via lighting

-Torches now last 6 hours instead of 4

-unlit torches don't despawn for a day instead of 12 hours

Laypo Weather:

Added: