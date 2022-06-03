Map / Minimap / New Zones

Added a city map and a minimap, to open a city map you need to find a tablet, and to open a minimap you need to find a GPS phone







Two new zones have been added in which locked chests will spawn, which can only be opened with lockpicks









NPCs will now shoot even if you are on the second floor of the building

the damage of urban NPCs has been reduced

the NPC armor balance

has been redesigned the formula for calculating the damage of arrows and bolts (armored targets will receive less damage)

on the outskirts of the city you can now build

bullets and arrows can no longer be blocked with melee weapons

improved the responsiveness of the character when moving

the storage time of food in the refrigerator has been increased up to 1 day (real)

changed the recoil of an assault rifle

fixed the weight of ammo

fixed scrolling of the chat when typing a message

fixed a bug when the character after death did not appear on the last installed bed

fixed the weight of nails

With this update, the city was re-generated. Previously saved games may not load. To ensure that you don't lose your character, you need to save game on the edge of the city before updating.