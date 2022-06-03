 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 3 June 2022

Map / Minimap / New Zones

Share · View all patches · Build 8864374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a city map and a minimap, to open a city map you need to find a tablet, and to open a minimap you need to find a GPS phone



Two new zones have been added in which locked chests will spawn, which can only be opened with lockpicks




  • NPCs will now shoot even if you are on the second floor of the building
  • the damage of urban NPCs has been reduced
  • the NPC armor balance
  • has been redesigned the formula for calculating the damage of arrows and bolts (armored targets will receive less damage)
  • on the outskirts of the city you can now build
  • bullets and arrows can no longer be blocked with melee weapons
  • improved the responsiveness of the character when moving
  • the storage time of food in the refrigerator has been increased up to 1 day (real)
  • changed the recoil of an assault rifle
  • fixed the weight of ammo
  • fixed scrolling of the chat when typing a message
  • fixed a bug when the character after death did not appear on the last installed bed
  • fixed the weight of nails

With this update, the city was re-generated. Previously saved games may not load. To ensure that you don't lose your character, you need to save game on the edge of the city before updating.

