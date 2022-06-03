Stationeers Reboot | Our Refactor is ready!

We have been working hard over the last eight months, building a new team and adopting a new approach based on lessons learned with our other studio projects, such as ICARUS. As part of our review of the project, and where it was at, we identified major changes that needed to occur in the project, in order to progress the game to where we all want it to be.

This rework would require us to touch nearly every system in the game, reworking from the ground us systems such as Multiplayer and how our memory was managed in the game. This was a huge effort, and very daunting - taking us away from the regular update cadence we have been providing. Finally, all this hard work has bought us here: the start of a great process of discovering what Stationeers can really be.

Optimization

Much of our work has been devoted to redoing entire systems so that they work well at scale. Our teams on our other projects provided input and advise, bringing knowledge from some very senior staff with decades of experience to help the project. This has allowed us to provide massive improvements in performance and stability for both singleplayer and mutliplayer.

This video from a community member demonstrates some of the optimizations we were able to achieve:



Where to from here

Pushing the work to "main" is really just the first step. During this period of refactoring the foundations we have been sketching out what we want the game to be, and with this work done, we can begin updates like we were before. However, there will be one big difference: we won't be restricted by the performance and systemic issues like we were before.

Our focus for the next few weeks will be continuing to bugfix and improve this build, while we work on our additional content to come.

How you can help

We are immensely proud of the efforts of our team, and grateful for the assistance of the other teams at the studio - who have been able to bring experience and advice to the team to get us here. Please do consider leave a positive review for our efforts so far, and help us spread the word about the reboot of the project!

Additionally, please consider supporting us by buying the DLC we put together as a form of "supporters edition" for the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Dedicated Servers

Running the game with the parameter -batchmode will run it in dedicated server mode. We haven't get got this build deploying in the stationeers dedicated server branch. This is a completely different approach, much more optimized and robust. We will be releasing these as soon as we can, but the upside is they provide a tremendous step up from the server offering we had before. This will give server hosters the ability to run true public servers, with good player numbers. This was totally impossible before.

Accessing the old version

The previous version is available on the "previous" branch on steam, and will remain there indefinitely for those who have any issues with this new version. However this will be unsupported, as we can't apply any fixes to it.

Join us on Discord

Join the crew on discord and let us know your thoughts and any bugs or issues you have. This update would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the community over the last eight months, and since the start of the project.

Checkout our other teams projects!

These other projects have been able to help us with assistance and advice, please check them out to see if you'd enjoy them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1286190/Art_of_the_Rail/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1149460/ICARUS/

Changelog

There are so many fixes, optimizations and changes (+900 changes, across +10000 files in the project), that steam won't accept that much text in a post!

TOO MANY CHARACTERS FOR STEAM, SEE FULL LOG ON PASTEBIN!