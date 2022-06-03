Update 19.6



Welcome Miolhrians!!

Finally making our way to Beta?

Hopefully we can fix all and get that done in a month.. but until then here what is NEW!

Check below...



Menu Update!

Menu will include New Pet/Abilities/Story Tabs!

Blazing Dojo updated and is now complete for this build!

Includes new quest, npcs, and more!

2 New POI's to explore!

New Ultra Ability added to Miolhria!

Multiple fixes from doors to spawn issues fixed!

More prices adjusted!

Multiple Items update for use!

All storage containers Update with new items and devices!

More Pet Stats update based on final stats!



NEW Injured and Enraged Bandits/Raiders!

You can now encounter these enemies throughout Miolhria!

New Ultra Ability Added!

Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!

UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)





More Environmental fixes!

New Crystal Fusions coming soon! (Update 19.7)

More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company