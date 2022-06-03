 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survive Me Miolhr update for 3 June 2022

Update 19.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8864191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Welcome Miolhrians!!
Finally making our way to Beta?
Hopefully we can fix all and get that done in a month.. but until then here what is NEW!
Check below...

Menu Update!
Menu will include New Pet/Abilities/Story Tabs!
Blazing Dojo updated and is now complete for this build!
Includes new quest, npcs, and more!
2 New POI's to explore!
New Ultra Ability added to Miolhria!
Multiple fixes from doors to spawn issues fixed!
More prices adjusted!
Multiple Items update for use!
All storage containers Update with new items and devices!
More Pet Stats update based on final stats!

NEW Injured and Enraged Bandits/Raiders!
You can now encounter these enemies throughout Miolhria!
New Ultra Ability Added!
Multiple Items fixes and added to loot found!
UI Updated! (Much needed feedback thank testers!)


More Environmental fixes!
New Crystal Fusions coming soon! (Update 19.7)

More to come!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!
Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link