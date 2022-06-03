Network Upgrade & Crossplay Update (3rd of June)

Hey Armellians, it's update time!

As you know, our current focus is restoring Private Multiplayer and Party functionality across all platforms. I've been posting these to the Armello Steam forums, but wanted to send this one out a little wider, because we've got some great news this week.

Current Status:

PC: Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark:

Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark: PlayStation: Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark:

Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Xbox: Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark:

Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Switch: Parties & Private Multiplayer = Online. :PNTCheckMark: Crossplay = Online. :PNTCheckMark:

So in summary... full multiplayer functionality (with the exception of Rejoin) is now back online across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and, crossplay is now live across all of those platforms.

Perhaps even more excitingly, our analytics show the stability of multiplayer is better than we had hoped when initially embarking on the epic journey of fully updating our multiplayer architecture. Game completion rates are at an all-time high! A huge win for Armello's longevity and future.

Party functionality (and as a result, private multiplayer) does remain offline for Linux and Mac. For the few of you on supported Linux distros, don't forget there's a workaround utilising Valve's Proton.

So what's next?!

Rejoin functionality and updated game guide entry!

Resolving issues with Daily Chests for Mac & Linux players.

Ensuring game invites work when being invited from outside of the game.

Miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements.

Final word on the fate of party functionality on Mac & Linux.

ALSO, very important...

If you've got a bug that's really getting you down, NOW is the time to send it in. And be sure to do it via the in-game bugsender with "attach log files" checked, when you see it occur in-game. We're doing final fixes now and as always, if you want something fixed, the best shot we've got at it is when we see those logs. We need your help there.

Thanks for stickin' with us, folks. Will be back with another update in the Steam forums next Friday.

Get that weekend, friends!

<3 Trent & the LoG Squad