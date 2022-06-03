New world expanion: The wildlands

Heroes, a new expansion has arrived to the world of Lunaela. The Wildlands
·A new open world map where you can level up to 100.
·Complete Act V of the story.
·New enemies and cards.
·New equipment.
·New craft materials and objects.
