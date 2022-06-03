 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunaela update for 3 June 2022

New world expanion: The wildlands

Share · View all patches · Build 8863861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes, a new expansion has arrived to the world of Lunaela. The Wildlands

·A new open world map where you can level up to 100.

·Complete Act V of the story.

·New enemies and cards.

·New equipment.

·New craft materials and objects.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link